10-yr-old girl murders 6-month-old baby

A 10-year old girl has been charged with first-degree in the death of a six-month-old baby at a daycare centre in Tilden, Wisconsin United States.

The caretaker of that daycare centre had called 911 to report the baby unresponsive and bleeding from the head. The baby was rushed to the St. Paul hospital in Minnesota where he was pronounced dead.

According to Metro UK, the four adults who were questioned all accused the 10-year-old girl who later confessed to dropping the baby by mistake, it hit his head on a footstool and started bleeding.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk of Chipewa County said that she panicked after the baby fell and started stamping his head.