Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth

10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth

The little girl whose identity has been concealed for obvious reasons was sexually abused in the town of Puerto Leguizamo in the south-western Colombian department of Putumayo where she lived with her parents

  • Published: , Refreshed:
10-year-old girl impregnated by elder brother gives birth play

A ten year old girl who was reportedly raped by her older brother, resulting in a pregnancy has given birth to a baby boy through caesarean section.

The little girl whose identity has been concealed for obvious reasons was sexually abused in the town of Puerto Leguizamo in the south-western Colombian department of Putumayo where she lived with her parents, according to dailymail.co.uk.

She obviously had to go under the knife at a hospital in the borough of Florencia to give birth to a son to avoid losing her life.

Camilo Diaz, director of the hospital where the youngster was delivered is quoted as saying: “According to the information we have received from the police, the minor became pregnant after she was sexually abused by a family member, apparently her brother.”

READ ALSO: Man angrily cuts off his penis after beautiful lady rejected his proposal (photos)

It is reported that parents of the youngster turned mother did not want to report their son’s criminal act to authorities, ostensibly to avoid him facing the law, but police have initiated their investigations.

Meanwhile, both the girl and her baby boy are reportedly in good health.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Mentally-challenged family back to life after 6 yrs roaming the streetbullet
2 "Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release all their...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Court places indefinite ban on actress’ career for posting bedroom video

Metro

Man reportedly kills own mother to have sex with her corpse
Boy kills mother, sleeps with her corpse
Police rescue suspected kidnapper who reportedly confessed to killing children
Police rescue suspected kidnapper who reportedly confessed to killing children
Policeman made laughing stock for getting drunk on duty
Policeman made laughing stock for getting drunk on duty
Man wakes up after 12 years in coma sees mother's tears of joy
Man wakes up after 12 years in coma
X
Advertisement