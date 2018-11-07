10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth

news

A ten year old girl who was reportedly raped by her older brother, resulting in a pregnancy has given birth to a baby boy through caesarean section.

The little girl whose identity has been concealed for obvious reasons was sexually abused in the town of Puerto Leguizamo in the south-western Colombian department of Putumayo where she lived with her parents, according to dailymail.co.uk.

She obviously had to go under the knife at a hospital in the borough of Florencia to give birth to a son to avoid losing her life.

Camilo Diaz, director of the hospital where the youngster was delivered is quoted as saying: “According to the information we have received from the police, the minor became pregnant after she was sexually abused by a family member, apparently her brother.”

It is reported that parents of the youngster turned mother did not want to report their son’s criminal act to authorities, ostensibly to avoid him facing the law, but police have initiated their investigations.

Meanwhile, both the girl and her baby boy are reportedly in good health.