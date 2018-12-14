10 days of Christmas Twinwaters gave to me

news

On the first day of Christmas, Twinwaters gave to me – Premium arcade gaming at Rufus & Bee! This Christmas, come and experience non- stop fun with 100 exhilarating games, creating the ultimate gaming experience for kids, adults, families and corporate teams.

On the second day of Christmas, Twinwaters gave to me – Tasteful, traditional Chinese cuisine at Chai Tang. Come experience authentic Asian style fine dining in the heart of Lagos.

On the third day of Christmas, Twinwaters gave to me –Nestled within Rufus & Bee is the first ever-bowling experience in Lagos. This Christmas presents the perfect opportunity to have fun, bowl and bond with family/ friends.

On the fourth day of Christmas, Twinwaters gave to me – Yum Seafood at 788 On The Sea! Be spoilt for choice from delicious seafood, succulent lamb and delicious pasta dishes, coupled with a serene ambience, perfect for lunch and dinner dates with loved ones.

On the fifth day of Christmas, Twinwaters gave to me – A beautiful view of the Atlantic Ocean at The View Rooftop Bar. Twinwaters presents the ultimate getaway from the hustle and bustle of Lagos. Relish a tempting selection of cocktails and finger bites, while enjoying the cool ocean breeze.

On the sixth day of Christmas, Twinwaters gave to me –Monster burgers, creamy shakes, ribs at the American-Style Restaurant at Rufus & Bee.

On the seventh day of Christmas, Twinwaters gave to me – A luxury events hall perfect for all my Christmas events! The Maradiva is a modern hall which boasts of 5 event suites and state of the art audio-visual equipment. It is the perfect hall for all your events this season!

On the eight day of Christmas, Twinwaters gave to me – A 16-screen Sports Bar!!! Now, you can catch every bit of your favorite matches this season, on the brilliant screens, over chilled drinks with your crew.

On the ninth day of Christmas, Twinwaters gave to me - A premium cinema experience at The Filmhouse Oniru, catch the latest movies this holiday season.

On the tenth day of Christmas, Twinwaters gave to me – Tots toys, the perfect childrens store to shop for my Kiddies Christmas presents, from educational toys, games, puzzles and books. One is spoilt for choice in every corner.

From the sparkly decorations, dazzling light shows, to the days off work and school, the Christmas period is everything we have all been waiting for!

Twinwaters, located on Off Remi Olowude road Lekki second roundabout, Lagos, is the place to be this joyous season. Young or Old come soak up the festive cheer through its variety of fun filled luxury experiences.

For more information and enquiries, visit: http://twinwaterslagos.com/

This is a featured post