The former minister who recently clashed with Church of Satan on social media have again taken to his Twitter page to make this known, claiming that he does not eat cow meat because he believes cow breeders do have sex with their cows for ritual purposes.

According to the politician and lawyer, he wrote on his twitter page that:

"I stopped eating cow meat when I learnt that the herders have sex with the cows before they are sold and slaughtered for their meat. This is done for sexual gratification and ritual purposes. The meat is charmed. That is whyook to Twitter to disclose why herdsmen will rather eat goat and chicken than cows, revealed that he stopped eating cow meat because the herders allegedly sleep with the cows they take car herdsmen NEVER eat cows: they eat goats and chicken."

ALSO READ: Buhari’s aide urges police to investigate COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo

Earlier, Fani-Kayode had a hilarious exchange with The Church of Satan on Twitter which went viral.