Firmus Advisory launches operation in Nigeria

Firmus Advisory provides Business Regulatory Compliance services by facilitating business registration, Visa on Arrival, Temporary Work Permit (TWP) and Subject To Regularization (STR) from Immigration, product registrations with NAFDA and certifications to kick-start business operations of all kinds.

Its comprehensive range of Market Research services including market and sector insights as well as customer satisfaction studies are also provided by the firm.

This involves employing a full set of market research tools (depending on a business’ particular need), and unearthing insights that will help understand a business situation to make insightful and profitable decisions.

The Trade Development services of Firmus Advisory offers a platform for companies (both foreign and local) to locate potential business partners in the same line of business. The firm’s partner search services are designed to make it easy to find a best business fit.