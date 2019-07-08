Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigeria’s inspirational singer, Timi Dakolo, had accused the pastor of rape when she was 17 years.

The allegation demanded the stepping down of Mr Biodun Fatoyinbo, as the Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) church.

However, the Convener of COPA, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi in a statement on Monday, July 8, 2019 urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure the matter was not swept under the carpet and that the suspect should be tried in Lagos where the matter was reported.

“Our demands are simply that the matter be allowed its due course within the jurisdiction where the complaint was filed.” he said.

He called on the force to take quick steps on the matter that had already in the public glare without giving rooms for doubt in their ability.

He also called for the execution of a valid and active warrant of arrest against Fatoyimbo in order to restore the confidence of the ordinary Nigerians according to NAN.

ALSO READ: Elisha Abbo tells court he's 'not guilty' over slapping incident

Pelumi further stated that the team would continue to observe matters as they arise to ensure fairness and justice.

It would be recalled that Mrs Busola Dakolo filed a petition against pastor Biodun on the 27th of June, 2019, at the Office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.