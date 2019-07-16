In a statement issued on Monday, July 15, 2019 the National Director of Legal and Public Affairs, CAN, Evangelist Barrister Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, said that the purported solidarity visit and video had nothing to do with the group.

He also stated that the pastors seen in the viral video visited the church based on their personal interest, as he explained that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has already constituted a panel to investigate the rape allegation against the Senior Pastor of COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The statement reads;

The attention of the President of CAN, Rev. Dr. Samson O. A. Ayokunle has been called to a report and a video clip going round that Christian Association of Nigeria has sent her officials to Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA) Church to stand by the Senior Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo on the rape allegation against him.

This message is to categorically inform the Christian leaders, the general public and all lovers of truth that CAN or the President of CAN did not approve and knows nothing about such a solidarity visit.

Those who did so did it on their own. We stand by our earlier release on this issue that while we would never support any act of immorality from whatever quarter, we would not jump into passing judgement without thorough investigation of the matter.

The President of CAN is in communication with the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude and has given the right to investigate the allegations to PFN and then revert to CAN. We can tell you that PFN has already constituted a panel that is investigating this matter and in less than two weeks, the outcome of the investigation will come out. We urge all our Christian brothers and sisters to know that this is the position of CAN. We would not spare anyone who is found wanting from facing appropriate disciplinary measures.

We appreciate sincerely the prayers and support of the Christians and all peace loving Nigerians for the Church and the nation.

Evangelist Barrister Kwamkur Samuel Vondip

National Director of Legal and Public Affairs,

Christian Association of Nigeria.

15th July, 2019.