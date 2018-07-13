news

Nigeria’s No. 1 friendship beer, “33” Export has unveiled plans for the 2018 edition of its signature friendship event “City of Friends” at a media briefing at the Nigerian Breweries Headquarters at Iganmu Lagos on Tuesday 10th July, 2018. The event which is in commemoration of the United Nations’ World Friendship Day is in line with “33” Export’s brand positioning as Nigeria’s foremost friendship beer.

Widely reputed for its strong friendship credentials, “33” Export has consistently deepened friendship across the nation by organizing several consumer activities that seek to promote the culture and spirit of friendship and conviviality. The premium beer brand has taken great pride in creating unique friendship experiences for consumers across the country.

Addressing journalists on the plans in place for the event, the Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries, makers of “33” Export and other premium beer brands, Mr. Franco Maria Maggi, said: The “33” Export brand is dedicated to building friendship moments. We believe that Friendship should be celebrated every day. Hence, all our brand activities are geared towards celebrating friendship. ...To this end, the “33” Export brand, and more broadly Nigerian Breweries Plc. is poised to continually participate in activities that will unite us along these lines.

“33” Export celebrated World Friendship Day for the first time in Nigeria in 2016. …2017 was no different as we celebrated the event in a grand style with our Friendship beer. Our plan is to surpass our own best efforts in 2018! Come July 30th, 2018, we will join the World again to celebrate friendship in a grand style. I say grand because this time we are taking the celebration to the grassroots

This year’s edition of “City of Friends” will, among other notable events, see the brand extend its value proposition and introduce a writing competition tagged Pen Down For Friendship which will reward winners with training grants to study at a media and communications school in Nigeria.

The writing competition which is only open to Nigerian Journalists and Bloggers based in Nigeria has started accepting entries already. Entries must be published works on any media platform both online and print. Also, entries are required to be in English with a minimum of 500 words and maximum of 1,000 words.

“While we are delighted in bringing the best in music and entertainment to Nigerians, we recognise the need to celebrate creative writing amongst our media partners. We want the stories submitted to reflect the “Friendship” theme along with considerable mention of “33” Export Lager Beer, though participants have the liberty to choose the type of story they want to write,” said Portfolio Manager Mainstream Lager and Stout Brands Nigerian Breweries, Mr Emmanuel Agu.

The write-ups will be judged by a jury of 3 acclaimed writers - Anthony Kan, Pelu Awofeso and Olabisi Deji-Folutile.

Anthony Kan Onwordi popularly known as Tony Kan is an author, public relations senior executive and teacher. He is co-founder of This is Lagos and Sabi News and was the winner of the NDD/Ken Saro Wiwa Literature prize, awarded by the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) in 2009.

Pelu Awofeso, often described as “Nigeria’s foremost travel writer” is a Nigerian Journalist, publisher, travel and culture writer. He is a winner of the CNN/Multichoice African Journalist Awards in the “Tourism Category”. Olabisi

Deji-Folutile is an experienced journalist, columnist. She is currently the Editor, Saturday Punch. She has worked in different media organisations including the News Agency of Nigeria and the African Newspapers of Nigeria, publishers of the Tribune titles. She has a Master’s degree in Communication Arts from the University of Ibadan and is currently undergoing her PhD programme.

In addition to this, there will also be the City of Friends party in Lagos and Calabar which will be an enclosed funfair, an holy pilgrimage of sorts for friends where great memories will be shared. There, friends will be entertained as the brand hopes to be a part of the beautiful friendship memories that will be created on the day.

This year’s city of friend will also feature a consumer engagement activity tagged That One Friend. This is a call to “33” Export consumers to also share their Friendship memories. These can be in pictures, text or videos and will be published on their social media page – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, tagging the “33” Export brand. The Top 10 consumers with the most shared (and liked) posts will get high-end mobile phones at the venue in Lagos or Calabar.

The next edition of the “City of Friends” is set to be the brand’s most ambitious yet and “33” Export is proud to share this excitement with consumers across the country. The “City of Friends” parties in Lagos and Calabar will hold on August 3rd – 4th and July 28th – 29th respectively. The Lagos venue is Eagles’ Club Surulere while the Calabar venue is Municipal Gardens. Everybody is invited.

About “33” Export

“33” Export Lager is a premium quality lager beer launched into the Nigerian market in 1979. “33” export is an international quality lager brewed to satisfy, restore, refresh and reward a man with a generous, approachable and fun loving personality after the end of a day’s endeavor, whether it be the business of making a living or enjoyment of leisure. It currently comes in 60cl bottle and 33cl can containing 5% alcohol and is known to offer greater value for less.

