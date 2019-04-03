Ugwu, who is the Parish Priest of St. Marks Catholic Church, Obinofia Ndiuno, Ezeagu Local Government Area, was abducted after being shot by the assailants in the church premises on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at about 9 p.m.

His decomposing body was later found in a bush in the area on March 20.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Wednesday that the two suspects were arrested in a hide-out in Area 1 Garki, Abuja, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 after days of being trailed.

Both suspects gave their names as Sunday Chibuko, 32, of Umunna Ndiagu in Ezeagu and Benjamin Osogwu, 28, native of Obollo Eke in Udenu Local Government Area.

Ebere said the operation was carried out through an intelligent information received by the operatives of the command.

It has also been assured that the remaining members of the gang will soon be arrested as the suspects are currently helping the command in its investigation.