According to report, the fire gutted shops where agrochemicals and agricultural materials are being sold in the market.

Speaking to NAN about the incident, a security guard, Malam Aminu Shehu said that the real cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained.

Shehu said that the intervention of the men of state fire service prevented the fire from extending to more blocks in the market.

“Around 10:00 p.m. yesterday, I saw smoke and fire coming out from the shops and used my torchlight to check the source of the fire and smoke. I discovered it was our shops, where I am securing and I quickly called for help, but I don’t know the cause of the fire,” Shehu said.

Also speaking about the incident, the sales representative of Saro Agro Science Nig Ltd, Mallam Muhammad Lawal that the company lost millions of naira to the inferno.

He said “Presently, I can’t say the amount of property we lost; we are going to cross-check our record and know the products we lost. We lost different categories of agrochemical products and agricultural materials, and their prices vary from each other’’.

In a similar incident, a fuel tanker reportedly exploded at Bomala bridge in the bye-pass axis of Gombe state.

The tanker according to Punch had burnt for more than 30 minutes before the men of the fire service appeared and went back for reinforcement.