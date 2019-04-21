The ministry in a statement on Sunday, April 21, 2019, said it is aware of the joint and has marked it for repairs.

The ministry also maintained that tests carried out on the structure of the bridge showed that ‘’the integrity of the bridge is intact” pending the time it would be closed down for maintenance.

The statement reads: “The General Public is hereby informed that the expansion joint shown in a Facebook video clip, is one of those slated for change during repairs to the Third Mainland Bridge which will commence soon,”

“It is still functioning and our engineers and consultants have advised that it does not pose any structural danger to the bridge and it is safe to use.

“Commuters and Lagos residents will recall that the Third Mainland Bridge was shut down for a 3-day Investigative Maintenance in August 2018. Tests done on the expansion joints then — called static and dynamic load tests — were to check functionality. A number of expansion joints were identified for replacement then.

“More recently, in March this year, underwater confirmatory tests preceding the repair works to be done on the Bridge, were carried out on the piles to determine if there is further deterioration or not on the piles from that done in 2013.

“However, all the tests done preparatory to closure of the Bridge to commence comprehensive Maintenance works indicate that the integrity of the Bridge is intact.

“Therefore the Third Mainland Bridge is safe for use, and people should desist from spreading or sharing false information about the Bridge on Social Media platforms.

“The expansion joints to be replaced are part of a regular bridge maintenance programme that has been neglected for decades which the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is now addressing frontally on many bridges nationwide.

“Such maintenance works include resurfacing of the Bridge, along with several others, which this administration is also undertaking as the bridge users will attest to a better driving surface.”

The Third Mainland Bridge is the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland. It was built by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and was commissioned in 1990 by General Ibrahim Babagida.