FG approves resumption of flights between Nigeria and UAE

The FG announced the development in a statement on Wednesday.

UAE writes Hadi Sirika over NCAA’s action against Emirates Airline.

The Federal Government has approved the resumption of scheduled passenger flights between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The FG announced the development in a communique released on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

In the statement, Captain Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) the resumption was approved following the review and acceptance of the “Safety Decision 2021–02 Issue 24” as released by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and by the Federal Government.

Nuhu also said the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, has approved the reinstatement of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule with immediate effect, adding that all parties have been informed accordingly.

The communique read in part, “Consequently, Air peace and Emirates Airlines are at liberty to resume scheduled passenger flights between Nigeria and UAE under the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.

“All parties must ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 Travel Protocols of both countries,”

The DG also used the medium to reassure the traveling public that the Federal Government would continue to ensure the provision of air services while protecting national’s interests at all times.

