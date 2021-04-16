Where to avoid being cheated or scammed when trading Gift Cards and Bitcoins in Nigeria
Have you heard or read about COINDEZ?
Then www.coindez.com may be your most preferred option currently in Nigeria.
On here you can Sell iTunes Gift Cards, Trade Amazon Gift Cards, Exchange Walmart Gift Cards, Exchange Steam Wallet Gift Cards, Trade Google Play Gift Cards. In Nigeria, Sell Target Cards, Sell Bitcoins E.T.C. Also, you can buy Physical Cards, e-Codes, Single Big Denomination Cards and get paid in various methods, in Naira, Bitcoins and Ethereum within 5 minutes.
BELOW ARE THE SIMPLE STEPS YOU NEED TO TAKE
- Buy gift cards from sources you know and trust. Avoid buying gift cards from online auction sites, because the cards may be counterfeit or stolen. Check that none of the protective stickers have been removed. Make sure that the codes on the back of the card haven’t been scratched off to show the PIN number. Report any damaged cards to the store selling the cards.
- Read the terms and conditions of the gift card. Is there an expiration date? Are there fees to use the card, or for shipping and handling? Will fees be taken out every time you use the card, or after it sits unused for some period of time?
- Trade. Login to www.coindez.com and create an account, after which you can check rates and proceed to upload your card. Once this is done and your card is confirmed as valid, upload your bank details and you will be credited immediately.
Visit www.coindez.com to start trading now.
