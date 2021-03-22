Over the weekend, the Legon Cities skipper and his long-time girlfriend Faila Alhassan tied the knot in a glamorous traditional wedding ceremony.

And as friends and colleagues in the same field, Fatau Dauda got the backing of top Ghanaian international football stars to make the occasion a memorable one.

Former Sunderland striker and Ghana Black Stars all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan, former AC Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari, former Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, former Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah and a host of other footballers and friends showed up in their numbers to throw their support behind Fatau Dauda.

The ceremony which was held in private – probably to meet the Covid-19 protocol – went viral on social media when photos dropped online yesterday.

Fatau Dauda, who has made 24 appearances for the Black Stars, has been hailed by many social media users for taking a bold step and choosing a lifetime partner.