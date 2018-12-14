Zambia Rugby Union takes stock of 2018

news

The Union President Gen Clement Sinkamba reminded all the participants on some of the successes recorded by his Exco in the year under review, some of which included,

1. Hosting an International Tournament between Botswana, Mozambique and hosts Zambia.

2. Successful Zambia 7s rugby hosting

3. Successful local 7s, 10s and 15s tournaments

4. Successful men & women's 15s game against Zimbabwe

5. Zambia 7s finishing the year in the top 5 in Africa

6. Promotion to the Gold Cup 2019

7. Successful partnerships MOPANI COPPER MINES, RGSM & many other corporate bodies which has brought a breath of fresh air to many rugby enthusiasts across the country.

8. Great collaboration with local & international media houses in exposing the strides made by rugby.

9. Successful Inter-Provincial Youth Games and National Youth Rugby Festival 2018.

10. Increased number of qualified Coaches, Referees, First Aiders, Coach of Match Officials, Citing Commisioners, etc

11. The increase in competition amongst teams in the league and local tournaments

He commended all affiliates for their efforts in ensuring the union achieved whatever it did.

The ZRU President, further urged stakeholders to ensure they did their best to uphold the ethics of the game at their various clubs so as to grow rugby in the country.

Gen Sinkamba also thanked his Executive Committee for their hard work, commitment, dedication and sacrifice beyond the call of duty. He has sinced wished ALL PLAYERS, COACHES, REFEREES, ADMINISTRATORS, FANS and SPONSORS/PARTNERS a Merry Christmas and Prosperous 2019.

