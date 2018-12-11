Working as a team is a key for a new committee to be successful

news

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) Monday evening at the office of Rwanda Rugby Federation office the outgoing committee met with the new committee for the official handover.

The outgoing committee helded by Mr. Araire Alexander handed over the constitution, the office key at Amahoro stadium, office equipements and other administrative documents to the new committee helded by Mr. Tharcisse kamanda.

The outgoing President of Rwanda Rugby Federation Mr. Araire Alexander congratulated the committee members and urged to work together as a team so that Rugby continue to progress. He specifically emphacized on Rwanda Rugby National team which will compete, their first time, for the African Rugby Silver Cup next year 2019. "Next year is African Silver Cup, and requires proper plan" Araire said.

In his brief remarks,Mr. Tharcisse Kamanda, the new President of Rwanda Rugby Federation congratulated the outgoing committee for the good job they have done over the past four years and welcomed the new board members to continue the good work started by the outgoing committee by increasing the participants in the game and empowering leadership through the club members, working with the stakeholders,etc, to help Rugby in Rwanda reach further steps. Moreover, Mr. Kamanda promised to work with different stakeholders for Rwanda Rugby to be successful in African Rugby Silver Cup as "we wish to approach different stakeholders particularly the Ministry of Sports and Culture to see if it will be possible for us to host the tournament firstly, or participate any where it will be hosted".

Meanwhile, the Rwanda Rugby National League 15 aside will start in the mid of January, 2019 to allow the good preparation for the national team which will participate in African silver cup expected in June 2019.

Media Contact:

Rugby@APO-opa.org

About Rwanda Rugby

The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) is responsible for all aspects of rugby in Rwanda from school level to the international Silverbacks. Our aim is to encourage the development of rugby in Rwanda and increase participation at all ages and both genders.