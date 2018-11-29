With U.S. Support, Centers for Career Development Prepare Egyptian Students for the Future

news

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is pleased to announce the launch of two centers for career development at Alexandria University. This project was done in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and the American University in Cairo.

The Centers – one at the Faculty of Commerce and the other at the Faculty of Engineering – will have dedicated resources to help students find jobs after they graduate and offer students a chance to explore paths to successful careers in established industries and to network with Egypt’s leading companies.

“Students at these two centers will benefit from linkages between the University and Alexandria’s thriving commercial and engineering sectors,” said USAID/Egypt Deputy Mission Director Rebecca Latorraca at today’s inauguration ceremony. “This model will eventually reach over 70% of Egypt’s public university students – including the students at Alexandria University.”

The Centers for Career Development at Alexandria University are among 20 career centers to be launched with the support of USAID. What began as a pilot project has been expanded to universities throughout Egypt, reaching about 70% of public university students as part of this $20.8 million initiative. The effort so far has helped thousands of university students obtain jobs and prepare for success in professional careers.

These centers will provide students with career mentoring and training in skills including leadership, problem solving, critical thinking, and entrepreneurship to increase their chances for employment. Students and alumni also benefit from networking resources and linkages between universities and the private sector. The centers also track evolving labor market needs to help inform university curricula.

USAID’s support of career development centers is part of the $30 billion that the American people have invested in Egypt through USAID since 1978. To find out more about USAID’s work in Egypt, please see https://www.usaid.gov/egypt, and follow on Facebook and Twitter at @USAIDEgypt.