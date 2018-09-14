Western Cape companies eager to explore Russian Market

news

Two Western Cape-based companies, The Bridge of Hope Wines and SalemCo International are eager to explore the Russian market and expand their footprint using the World Food Moscow exhibition scheduled to take place in Russia from 17-20 September 2018. The two companies, will be part of the twenty-five companies that received financial support from the Department of Trade and Industry’s, (the dti) Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme (EMIA) to participate in the event.

The objective of the SA National Pavilion which will be set up by the dti a the World Food Moscow is to promote South Africa’s agro-processing industry in order to consolidate and establish market presence of South Africa products in Russia. The pavilion is also expected to generate greater returns for the South African agro-processing and related industries at the show and within the Russian market.

The Chief Executive Officer of The Bridge of Hope Wines, Ms Rosemary Mosia says they are extremely excited and grateful to be going to the World Food Moscow for the second time. She hopes that this time they will be able to conclude some deals in order to expand their brand and wine in Russia.

The family business founded by entrepreneur Mosia is already exporting to Ghana, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Belgium, Malaysia, Senegal, Peru.

Mosia has always been an entrepreneur. Her postgraduate studies in Masters in Leadership Management focused on Small Medium Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), but it was a visit to the winelands 17 years ago which changed the direction of her life.

“I was instantly fascinated by the wine industry but realised that not only did I want to drink wine but I wanted to make money from it,” she recalls. So she started learning and studying all she could about wine.

The Financial Manager of the Hermanus-based SalemCo International, Ms Lee-Anne Kruger, who produces the Rooibos tea, dried fruits, olive oil, chilli sauce and biltong hopes to connect with food and drink buyers or distributors at the World Food Moscow.

Kruger says her main clients are distributors and also supermarket chains, which they would like to establish contacts with in Russia.

The World Food Moscow is an annual event held in Moscow and it is an ideal platform for South Africa to attract a huge audience in wholesalers, distributors, retailers and restaurateurs.