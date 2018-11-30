Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gabon (November 28-30, 2018)

news

H. E. Mr. Regis Immongault, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, Francophonie and Regional Integration of Gabon visited India from 28-30 November, 2018.



The minister called on the External Affairs Minister, Smt. Sushma Swaraj on 30 November, 2018. During the meeting, both sides discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest, including combating terrorism and development partnership. The importance of enhancement of bilateral trade and investment was emphasized in the meeting. The two sides also agreed to identify priority projects in the areas of mutual cooperation to be undertaken with the support of Government of India’s concessional lines of credit.



During his stay, the visiting minister also met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Shri Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Steel, Shri Chaudhary Birender Singh and Minister of State (IC) for Planning and Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri Rao Inderjit Singh.



India and Gabon enjoy warm and friendly relations. President of Gabon had visited India in October 2015 to attend the India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) and later in March 2018 to attend the Founding Conference of International Solar Alliance (ISA). The total value of bilateral trade in 2017-18 stood at USD 440.47 million. Oil India Limited, a Government of India Enterprise, is the operator of an onshore exploration block in Gabon.