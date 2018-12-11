Pulse.ng logo
Vice-President Meriton Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan

The Vice-President of Seychelles, Vincent Meriton, concluded a week-long working visit to Japan last week from the 2nd to the 7th of December. On the agenda were several meetings with the aim of strengthening bilateral ties between Seychelles and Japan ahead of the opening of the Japanese embassy in January 2019. Vice-President Meriton, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs, also met with his Japanese counterpart, Mr. Taro Kono, to discuss areas of mutual interest such as environmental protection and maritime affairs in order to share experiences and improve each others' capacities in those fields.

The full joint statement by the Foreign Ministers of Seychelles and Japan can be found here:

http://www.mfa.gov.sc/static.php?content_id=20&news_id=310

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.
