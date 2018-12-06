news

United States and the Republic of the Congo Sign Open Skies Air Transport Agreement



We welcome the December 4, 2018 signing of the new Open Skies Air Transport Agreement between the United States and the Republic of the Congo. This Agreement strengthens the civil aviation partnership between the two countries and deepens commercial and economic ties.



The Agreement provides for unrestricted reciprocal market access for passenger and cargo airlines to fly between our two countries and to destinations beyond. The Agreement also commits both governments to high standards of safety and security. In doing so, the Agreement will facilitate travel and commerce between the United States and the Republic of the Congo. This includes greater opportunities for airlines, travelers, businesses, shippers, airports, workers, and localities. The new Agreement expands the framework of U.S. Open Skies agreements with over 120 partners. This framework enables U.S. air carriers to operate and expand flight networks far beyond America’s borders and connects the U.S. economy to growing markets abroad.



Republic of the Congo Minister of Transport, Civil Aviation and the Merchant Marine Fidele Dimou, the Republic of the Congo Ambassador to the United States Serge Mombouli, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Manisha Singh, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Transportation for Aviation and International Affairs Joel Szabat, signed the Agreement in Washington on December 4, 2018.