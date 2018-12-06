Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

United States and the Republic of the Congo Sign Open Skies Air Transport Agreement

APO United States and the Republic of the Congo Sign Open Skies Air Transport Agreement

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Africa Regional Media Hub play

Africa Regional Media Hub

Download logo

United States and the Republic of the Congo Sign Open Skies Air Transport Agreement


We welcome the December 4, 2018 signing of the new Open Skies Air Transport Agreement between the United States and the Republic of the Congo. This Agreement strengthens the civil aviation partnership between the two countries and deepens commercial and economic ties.

The Agreement provides for unrestricted reciprocal market access for passenger and cargo airlines to fly between our two countries and to destinations beyond. The Agreement also commits both governments to high standards of safety and security. In doing so, the Agreement will facilitate travel and commerce between the United States and the Republic of the Congo. This includes greater opportunities for airlines, travelers, businesses, shippers, airports, workers, and localities. The new Agreement expands the framework of U.S. Open Skies agreements with over 120 partners. This framework enables U.S. air carriers to operate and expand flight networks far beyond America’s borders and connects the U.S. economy to growing markets abroad.

Republic of the Congo Minister of Transport, Civil Aviation and the Merchant Marine Fidele Dimou, the Republic of the Congo Ambassador to the United States Serge Mombouli, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Manisha Singh, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Transportation for Aviation and International Affairs Joel Szabat, signed the Agreement in Washington on December 4, 2018.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO HP partners with authorities in Uganda for double raid on...bullet
2 APO AC Hotels by Marriott opens first hotel in Middle East and Africa...bullet
3 APO HP Commits to Educate 100,000 Across Africa in the Next Three...bullet

APO

Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF)
APO Nigeria: Eco11 Rugby Football Club has won their first Sandie Beach Rugby tournament
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles
APO Seychelles High Commissioner Presents Credentials to President of Malta
 
APO African Development Bank, Big Win Philanthropy, Dangote Foundation launch ambitious plan to improve child nutrition, fight stunting
Department of Arts and Culture, South Africa (DCA)
APO Arts and Culture leads 2018 Reconciliation Month Commemorations in Mthatha, Eastern Cape
X
Advertisement