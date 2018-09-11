United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Condemning Terrorist Attack on Libya’s National Oil Company

news

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack on the National Oil Company today. It expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

UNSMIL affirms that the assault on the institution that is Libya's primary source of national wealth is a blow against Libyans everywhere. The Mission calls on Libyans to desist from futile side conflicts and come together, in partnership with the international community, to eradicate the scourge of terrorism across the country.