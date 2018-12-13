Pulse.ng logo
UN Women in Egypt Encourages Inclusiveness and Diversity to Empower Women in All Fields

UN Information Centre in Cairo play

UN Information Centre in Cairo

In line with UN Women’s recent global strategy entitled “The Empowerment of Women and Girls with Disabilities: Towards Full and Effective Participation and Gender Equality”, UN Women in Egypt encourages inclusiveness and diversity of women in all fields. This strategy aims at ensuring a more systematic approach to strengthen the inclusion of the rights of women and girls with special needs in UN Women’s efforts to achieve gender equality, empowerment of all women and girls, and the realization of their rights.

In this regard, UN Women in Egypt praises the achievements of Rahma Khaled; the first Egyptian television host with Down Syndrome, who made her first appearance as the host of the live morning show on DMC on Tuesday December 11th. It is also worth mentioning that Rahma Khaled is a national champion in swimming, tennis and basketball receiving numerous medals, including in international competitions. UN Women recognizes the pivotal role that the private sector plays in integrating women with special needs across the different spheres, acknowledging DMC being the first Egyptian channel to integrate a woman with special needs among its team. UN Women in Egypt emphasizes the importance of ensuring the full inclusion and meaningful participation of women with special needs across all fields.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Information Centre in Cairo.

