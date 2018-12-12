UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations visits Tanzania to attend ceremony to honour Fifteen fallen Tanzanian peacekeepers

news

The Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will travel to Tanzania on 13th and 14th December to pay homage to the fifteen Tanzanian UN Peacekeepers who were killed in an attack carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Semuliki, DRC on 7 December 2017. He will participate in an event on 14 December to commemorate the first anniversary of the attack.

On 11th December he visited Malawi to honor six Malawian peacekeepers killed in the joint United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Beni area on 15 November, 2018.

In both countries, Mr. Lacroix is expected to meet national authorities to express gratitude for their contributions and support to UN Peacekeeping. He will also interact with families of the fallen peacekeepers.

The Under-Secretary-General will be accompanied by the Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Leila Zerrougui as well as the Military Advisor for Peacekeeping Operations, Gen Carlos Loitey to both countries.