U.S. Welcomes First Egypt Defense Expo With Government, Military and Private Sector Participation

U.S. Welcomes First Egypt Defense Expo With Government, Military and Private Sector Participation

U.S. Embassy - Cairo

U.S. Embassy - Cairo

The U.S. Mission to Egypt congratulates Egypt on the first international Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX) and warmly welcomes the over forty (40) American companies and organizations participating in this important event. Many of the U.S. exhibitors are represented by senior officials from their headquarters. American companies offer the most technologically advanced defense solutions in the world.

The official U.S. delegation attending EDEX includes U.S. Embassy Cairo Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Goldberger, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation Ann Cataldo, Defense Security Cooperation Agency Principal Director Michele Hizon, Director of the Department of Commerce’s Advocacy Center Stephen Renna, and Senior U.S. Defense Official in Egypt Major General Ralph Groover.

According to Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Goldberger, “We are proud to have strong American participation in this event and will continue to work with the Egyptian government and U.S. companies to see that Egypt has the tools it needs to ensure its security.”

