U.S. Embassy Libya relaunches the 2019 U.S.- Libya Space Camp Scholarship

news

Application deadline: February 15, 2019

Apply here: www.spacecamplibya.ly

The U.S. Embassy to Libya is now accepting applications for the 2019 U.S.-Libya Space Camp Scholarship Program that will give Libyan students and educators the opportunity to challenge themselves in an elite training center designed for the top scientists and astronauts from around the world.

The U.S. Embassy, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Libyan organization Hexa, will select one up to 12 students (ages 15 – 18) and one educator focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects to represent Libya at the U.S Space Camp facility in Huntsville, Alabama for one week in August 2019.

Selected participants will take part in a comprehensive program designed to promote interest in space science and exploration as well as global cooperation. Selected students will be challenged both academically and physically through extended-duration missions and experiencing microgravity in the Underwater Astronaut Trainer. For further information about US Space Camp activities, visit: http://www.spacecamp.com/

The 2019 Space Camp Scholarship program falls under the recently renewed U.S.-Libya Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement and commemorate the 10th anniversary of the first U.S. Embassy sponsored Space Camp Scholarship Program for Libyans that was initially launched in 2009.

Learn more about the application process, the timeline and receive updates from Space Camp alumni here: www.spacecamplibya.ly

HOW TO APPLY:

In order to apply to the program, students and educators need to complete separate online application forms.

All Space Camp activities are conducted in English, therefore English fluency is required for both students and educators. Only Libyan citizens currently residing in Libya will be considered for this program.

Application Overview for Students

Applicants should be students who have a strong interest in and academic aptitude for STEM. A record of relevant academic achievements or professional excellence will be considered, along with leadership skills and the ability to collaborate well in group settings. Applicants must exhibit serious commitment in sharing the skills learned when coming back to Libya, and demonstrate flexibility, open-mindedness, good social skills and maturity. Applicants must also understand that, if selected, they will be expected to fully and seriously participate in all program components during the week, as well as in follow-up activities afterward in Libya.

All Space Camp activities are conducted in English, therefore English fluency is required. Only Libyan citizens currently residing in Libya will be considered for this program.

Eligibility Requirements for Educators:

Must be 15-17 years of age as of February, 2019.

Highly proficient in English;

Must currently attend a High school in Libya and be committed to remaining enrolled in high school in Libya after returning;

Demonstrate strong leadership potential and interest in STEM

Sustained high level of academic achievement or professional excellence, as indicated by academic and other awards;

Demonstrate a commitment to community and extracurricular activities;

Have had little or no prior U.S. study or travel experience in the United States;

Be mature, responsible, independent, confident, open-minded, tolerant, thoughtful and inquisitive;

Willing and able to fully participate in an intensive summer program;

Comfortable with campus life, shared living accommodations, travel and interaction with a multinational group of participants from all over the world. Able to adjust to cultural and social practices different from those of their home countries.

The deadline is February 15. Apply here: www.spacecamplibya.ly

Application Overview for Educators

Applicants should be an experienced STEM teachers who posse leadership skills and the ability to collaborate well in group settings. Applicants must exhibit serious commitment in sharing the skills learned when coming back to Libya. The ideal candidate must also demonstrate flexibility, open-mindedness, and good social skills. Applicants must also understand that, if selected, they will be expected to fully and seriously participate in all program components during the week, as well as in follow-up activities afterward in Libya.

Eligibility Requirements for Educators

A full-time teacher in STEM.

Highly proficient in English;

Commitment to continuing to teach STEM;

Demonstrate strong leadership potential and interest in STEM

Sustained high level of academic achievement or professional excellence, as indicated by academic and other awards;

Demonstrate a commitment to community and extracurricular activities;

Have had little or no prior U.S. study or travel experience in the United States;

Be confident, open-minded, tolerant, thoughtful and inquisitive;

Willing and able to fully participate in an intensive summer program;

Comfortable with campus life, shared living accommodations, travel and interaction with a multinational group of participants from all over the world. Able to adjust to cultural and social practices different from those of their home countries.

The deadline is February 15. Apply here: www.spacecamplibya.ly