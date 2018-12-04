U.S. Embassy Hosts Interactive Workshop in Honor of the 16-Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign

news

In commemoration of the 16-Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Campaign, the U.S. Embassy in Ghana partnered with Mobile Web Ghana to host an interactive workshop under the theme, “Understanding the Rights of Women and Girls.” The event convened more than 50 stakeholders from civil society organizations, law enforcement, and diplomatic missions. Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy Christopher J. Lamora opened the seminar and Founder and CEO of Mobile Web Ghana Florence Toffa moderated the workshop.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is a global campaign spanning from 25 November through 10 December, 2018. U.S. diplomatic missions around the world will hold activities and advocacy events under the theme “#SafeAtWork: End Gender-based Violence in the World of Work.” These efforts reaffirm the enduring U.S. commitment to preventing and responding to GBV globally and ways in which GBV limits women’s economic empowerment.

During his remarks, Charge d’Affaires Lamora spoke about the harmful consequences of gender-based violence and serves as a pervasive barrier to women’s empowerment and economic growth. He also remarked that men also play a key role in ending GBV noting that “educating young girls is only effective if we also make it okay for boys and men to embrace gender equality and reject traditions and norms that oppress girls and women. Empowered women need the support and advocacy of men for real change to occur.”

For more information on the U.S. Embassy in Ghana 16-Days of Activism against GBV campaign activities, visit www.facebook.com/usembassyghana.

Mobile Web Ghana is a tech hub that provides a space for technology entrepreneurs. Since 2010, Mobile Web Ghana has provided instruction on web design and mobile application development and mobile technology training. For more information, visit mobilewebghana.org.