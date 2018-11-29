Training Workshop on Clinical Management of sexual violence cases

news

IOM in Libya, in collaboration with UNFPA in Libya, and with the support of the Government of Finland, concluded yesterday a training workshop for the second batch of health care professionals. The three-day training workshop aims to increase the capacity of health care professionals on providing comprehensive clinical management to survivors of sexual violence including rape. The training workshop comprises of 23 health care professionals from IOM medical teams, UNFPA, Libyan Red Crescent (LRC), Shaik Tahir Al Zawi Charity Organization (STACO), and International Medical Corps (IMC) with geographical representation from East, West and South of Libya.

The training follows the first batch training on Clinical Management of Rape (CMR) and Gender Based Violence (GBV) which was held from 15 to 19 October 2018 in Tunis, Tunisia. The activity comprised a total number of 32 health care professionals (23 females and 9 males) from the Ministry of Health, IOM medical team, UNFPA partners and local NGOs.

“It is expected that after the training workshop, these health care professionals will be equipped with the knowledge and skills that would enable them to appropriately manage the cases of survivors of sexual violence, among adults and children, in their areas of work”, Dr. Arif Syed, IOM Libya’s Migration Health Programme Manager.

The training covered amongst other topics: core concepts of Minimal Initial Service Package (MISP) and principles of Clinical Management of Rape (CMR) especially in crisis.