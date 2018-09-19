Trade and Industry Committee intends holding public hearings on The National Gambling Amendment Bill

news

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry has called for written submissions on the National Gambling Amendment Bill. The committee also intends on holding public hearings on the Bill.

Committee Chairperson Ms Joanmariae Fubbs said the purpose of the bill is to amend and delete certain definitions in the National Gambling Act of 2004, to transfer the regulation of bets on the national lottery, foreign lotteries, lottery results and sports pools to the National Lotteries Commission.

The bill also seeks to, among other things, prohibit dog racing and bets on dog racing; strengthen the regulation of casinos, limited pay-out machines and bingo; to provide for the procedure for the forfeiture of unlawful winnings to the National Gambling Regulator; and to provide for the regulation of the horseracing industry.

Ms Fubbs said the bill also intends to provide for broad-based black economic empowerment in the gambling industry; provide for the repositioning of the National Gambling Board as a National Gambling Regulator; to enhance the powers and duties of the gambling inspector; to provide for certain new offences; and to provide for transitional arrangements.

Interested individuals and groups who intend to comment on the bill should forward written submissions to the committee by no later than Friday, 12 October 2018. Public hearings have been scheduled for 23, 24 and 26 October 2018.

Written submissions should be forwarded to Mr André Hermans, Committee Secretary, via email at ahermans@parliament.gov.za.