Tigo Launches 4G+ Network in Tanzania

news

Tanzania’s leading digital lifestyle company Tigo (www.Tigo.co.tz), has today heightened the availability of ultra-fast digital experience for data customers in the country with the launch of 4G+ network.

The 4G+ network further distinguishes Tigo as the mobile operator that innovates with customers in mind and provides better and more efficient services that address the dynamic needs of consumers across the country.

“The launch of 4G+ is in line with Tigo’s transformative journey and the company’s objective of offering customers the best digital experience. We are setting the pace among mobile service providers and catapulting technology to the highest heights of digital offering in the country,’ Tigo’s Chief Technical and Information Officer, Jerome Albou told journalists while launching the Tigo 4G+ network in Dar es Salaam.

Tigo customers can now have access to the best and most reliable digital experience and ultra-fast downloads at normal internet bundle rates. All that is required is a 4G+ enabled smartphone.

Tigo’s tested and advanced 4G+ technology offers an opportunity to advance digital adoption in Tanzania; from the scaling-up of faster digital services and the provision of access to very high-speed Internet, voice and services that directly resonate with the changing lifestyles. ‘We are proud that with the launch of 4G+ network, our company has again put Tanzania on a global telecommunications map. We are now competing with the developed nations who are currently rolling out 5G technology. The latest generation of mobile communication technology in Tanzania denote that full possibilities of internet are now opened to our customers’ Tigo’s Chief Commercial Officer, Tarik Boudiaf noted.

While Tigo’s fast 4G network reaches speeds of up to 60Mbps, Tigo’s new 4G+ is twice as fast, reaching speeds of up to 120Mbps. This is a shared speed among subscribers latching in a specific site and the total speed is distributed among them.

Besides boasting the biggest 4G network that covers 22 cities across the country, the Tigo 4G+ network has now been rolled out in five main cities of the country namely; Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Morogoro, Moshi and Dodoma with ongoing expansion to other cities.

In enhancing and expanding digital adoption in Tanzania, Tigo was among the first mobile companies to roll out technologies such as 3G and 4G - which is currently the biggest 4G network in the country. Tigo was also first to launch a smartphone with a Swahili menu, the first Facebook service in Swahili which opened up digital access and adoption in Tanzania to majority of the population who use Swahili as the primary language of instruction.

Media Contact:

Woinde Shisael

Corporate Communications Manager

Mobile: +255 713 123 431

Email: Woinde.Shisael@Tigo.co.tz

About Tigo Tanzania:

Tigo Tanzania (www.Tigo.co.tz) is Tanzania's leading digital lifestyle telecommunications company. Tigo started its operations in Tanzania in 1995. Through its distinctive and diverse product portfolio in voice, SMS, high-speed internet and mobile financial services, Tigo has pioneered digital innovations such as the first Smartphone in Swahili, Free Facebook in Swahili, TigoPesa App, Tigo Mobile App as well as the first East African cross-border mobile money transfer with currency conversion.