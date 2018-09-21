The Human Resource Development Council of South Africa held an Invigorating 21st Meeting

news

The Human Resource Development Council of South Africa (HRDC) held an invigorating 21st HRDC meeting at Orbit TVET College, Rustenburg Campus, North West Province, on 21 September 2018. The meeting was officiated by the HRDC chairperson, the Honorable Deputy President, David Mabuza. The meeting was preceded by the launch of the North West Provincial Human Resource Development Council (HRDC).

During a guided tour Deputy President Mabuza and Council members visited the Platinum Incubator project, Jewellery manufacturing workshop and the SEDA Entrepreneurship Incubator, housed at the college. The three projects demonstrated innovation, partnerships, entrepreneurship, beneficiation and transfer of skills in the province.

The meeting deliberated on fee free education and related bursary scheme by the Department of Higher Education and Training. This included the impact of funding of fee free education in post school institutions and management of the NSFAS. The meeting also discussed the mandate of the newly launched North West Provincial HRDC. Furthermore, the meeting also received a presentation on the Human Resource Development matters of the North West and Northern Cape Provinces.

“We have made a decision to take all our Human Resource Development Council meetings to all the provinces, North West being the first. Looking at the content of the discussion from the North West Skills Development Lekgotla, there was a huge emphasis on Tourism, Agriculture and Beneficiation. This bares testimony of the endless possibilities for the Province”, said Deputy President Mabuza.

The meeting made the following recommendations:

The Department of Higher Education and Training needs to report regularly on the progress with regard to implementation of funding for fee free education.

In future all Premiers should participate in the meetings of the HRD Council of South Africa, to ensure the alignment of HRD work at provincial and national levels.

Research capacity should be strengthened with special reference to the role of the SETAs.

The current term of office of Council was extended for another six months to allow key stakeholders within the Council to nominate representatives to serve on Council for the next five year term.

The Human Resource Development Council of South Africa was launched in 2010. The Council mobilizes various stakeholders behind the country’s Human Resource Development Strategy towards 2030, which aims to develop skills that serve the needs of the economy and support the national objectives of radical economic transformation towards inclusive growth.