The Embassy of Ireland in Uganda is seeking for a dynamic and experienced individual to join our organisation as Head of Finance. The Head of Finance reports to the Ambassador, with a secondary reporting line to the Financial Controller in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Headquarters in Ireland. The Head of Finance is a key member of the senior management team and he/she works closely with the Head of Development, Second Secretary, Administration and Programme Staff at the Embassy.

Here is the detailed Job Description and the Application Form.

Completed Application Forms may be sent by e-mail to Recruitment.Kampala[at]dfa[dot]ie.

Applications must be received before 16:30 Hrs. Wednesday 19th December 2018.

Please note that only short listed applicants will be contacted.