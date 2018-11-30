The 11th Investment Focus Group Meeting on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Investment Policy Framework

The 11th Investment Focus Group Meeting on the SADC Investment Policy Framework took place in Lusaka on 19th of November. Mr. Hidenobu Sobashima, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Zambia, attended its session 1 “Update to the NEPAD-OECD Sustainable Investment Programme for Africa.”
In his speech Ambassador Sobashima introduced that this year Japan has been supporting promotion of SADC’s sustainable industrialization through the participation in the regional and global value chains and the quality infrastructure investment, by its financial contribution to OECD ,among others, and expressed his hope that further progress will be made, building upon the achievements made so far, such as the Proposals on the Global Value Chains formulated from 2016 to 2017.
Ambassador Sobashima also stated his hope that, as Japan will host TICAD7 in Yokohama in August next year, TICAD, on the one hand, and OECD, SADC, and other organizations, on the other, will effectively collaborate to contribute to the development of Africa.
