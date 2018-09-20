TE SubCom chosen to extend MainOne Cable System to francophone region

news

TE SubCom (http://www.TE.com/global-en/industries/subsea-communications.html), a TE Connectivity Ltd (http://www.TE.com/) company and an industry pioneer in undersea communications technology, today announced that it has secured a contract from leading connectivity and data center solutions provider, MainOne(http://www.MainOne.net/), to extend its active submarine cable system into West Africa’s francophone region with two additional branches connecting Senegal (Dakar) and Cote D’Ivoire (Abidjan). These new branches will connect to MainOne’s 7,000km cable system, which extends from Portugal to Nigeria, and will inject new technology that upgrades the system to a potential capacity of 10TBps by November 2019 when the subsea system becomes operational.

With this development, MainOne will have landing points in five markets – Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire and Portugal, in addition to Cameroon. A cluster of francophone countries in West Africa that are experiencing an increased demand for advanced telecom services including Burkina Faso, Mali, and Mauritania will also benefit from these extensions into Cote D’Ivoire and Senegal.

“MainOne continues to lead the current digital transformation of the region by ushering in affordable connectivity to drive economic development. Our objective remains focused on bridging the digital divide between West Africa and the rest of the world. We have, and will continue to, invest significantly in projects to accelerate broadband access to help local businesses address the challenges they face procuring capacity at competitive rates. This extension of our subsea cable to Senegal and Cote D’Ivoire will further open up their international bandwidth markets, drive down costs and ultimately boost the economic and commercial development of the region,” said Kazeem Oladepo, MainOne’s regional executive for West Africa.

“These MainOne enhancements bring two additional connectivity options to this rapidly growing region,” said Debbie Brask, vice president, project management of TE SubCom. “MainOne has also selected SubCom’s industry leading WSS ROADM technology to achieve dynamic capacity management in fulfilling the region’s burgeoning demand.”

The new branches will be equipped with TE SubCom’s WSS ROADM technology that allows MainOne and its partners to match the capacity in each branch to the market need, thus optimizing cable utilization. SubCom will light the new branches with Ciena’s transmission equipment, which enables this flexibility and higher capacity. It is also an industry first for the deployment of undersea spectrum-sharing in Africa.

The MainOne Submarine Cable System links West Africa with Europe, bringing ultra-fast broadband in the region. It runs from Seixal in Portugal to Lagos in Nigeria. The system first went live in July 2010, becoming the first privately-owned subsea cable to bring open-access broadband capacity in West Africa.

Contact: For TE SubCom:

Courtney McDaniel

+1 732 578 7356

Info@Subcom.com

For MainOne:

Temitope Osunrinde

+234 (0) 809 040 4026

MarComms@MainOne.net



About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) (www.Ciena.com) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model – with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.Ciena.com.

About TE SubCom

TE SubCom (SubCom) (www.SubCom.com), a TE Connectivity Ltd. company, is an industry pioneer in undersea communications technology and marine services, and a leading global supplier for today’s undersea communications requirements. As a vertically integrated supplier, SubCom designs, manufactures, deploys, and maintains the industry’s most reliable fiber optic cable systems. Its solutions include long-haul and regional systems, repeaterless networks, capacity upgrades, offshore oil and gas, and scientific research applications. SubCom brings end-to-end network knowledge and global experience to support on-time delivery and the needs of customers worldwide. To date, the company has deployed enough subsea communication cable to circle the Earth 15 times at the equator. For more information, visit www.SubCom.com.



About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (www.TE.com) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.TE.com and on LinkedIn(www.Linkedin.com/company/te-connectivity/), Facebook(www.Facebook.com/teconnectivity/), WeChat (http://www.TE.com.cn/chn-zh/policies-agreements/wechat.html) and Twitter (https://Twitter.com/TEConnectivity?ref_src=twsrc%5egoogle%7ctwcamp%5eserp%7ctwgr%5eauthor).



About MainOne

MainOne (www.MainOne.net) has remained at the forefront of broadband growth in West Africa with growing investments in infrastructure across the region. In eight years of operation, the company has established a reputation as the preferred provider of wholesale Internet services to major telecom operators, ISPs, government agencies, large enterprise, and educational institutions in the region. MainOne’s world-class submarine cable system running down the coast of West Africa, and data center facilities, are interconnected with leading regional operators and internet exchanges worldwide to provide global reach to our customers. Additional information can be found on LinkedIn(www.Linkedin.com/company/mainone-cable-company/), Facebook (https://web.Facebook.com/mainoneservice/) and Twitter (https://Twitter.com/Mainoneservice) and www.MainOne.net

