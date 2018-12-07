Students from Peru Receive the "Water Research Prize" at the World Architecture Festival

news

Project about water management system for communities in the Amazon Rainforest succeeds against sixty other projects; GROHE (www.GROHE.com), founding partner of the World Architecture Festival (WAF), sponsors 10,000 pounds’ prize money for the research prize; At WAF over 500 projects have been judged; WOHA Architects from Singapore received the award “World Building of the Year“ for the design of the building Kampung Admiralty.

Today, GROHE, a leading global brand for integrated bathroom solutions and kitchen faucets, and the World Architecture Festival (WAF) awarded the winner of the International Water Research Prize in Amsterdam, the Netherlands: On behalf of her students, Belen Desmaison, teaching fellow of the Pontificia Catholic University of Peru (PCUP), received the prize money of 10,000 pounds, sponsored by WAF founder partner GROHE. The presentation of the prize, which was awarded for the first time, took place at the three-day festival’s kick-off last week.

Project Provides Amazon Communities with Access to Water

GROHE and WAF awarded the prize to a small-community water management system in the Amazon Rainforest. The area has the world's highest precipitation rate per year, yet just under a third of its population has access to water. The PCUP team has developed a solution that collects, stores and processes rainwater using pipes. The project won against twelve competitors. The finalists on the competition’s shortlist were selected out of a total of 60 submissions.

Work on the production of a rainwater storage system continues

Belen Desmaison commented: “We are very grateful for this award as it will allow us and the communities in the Amazon Rainforest that work with us to continue to explore alternatives for the provision of water to peri-urban and rural areas. We aim to use this opportunity to work on the production of a rainwater storage system made using local materials and knowledge that can be easily integrated with traditional architectural typologies.”

GROHE is proud to support a pragmatic and innovative solution

Michael Seum, Vice President Design at GROHE, commented: “First, when we were identifying projects with water scarcity issues, I could not imagine that the Peruvian Amazon would place on the shortlist. However, this carefully considered project highlights that less than a third of the population has access to water and the proposal of a communal water management system integrating pre-existing water networks sounds like a pragmatic and innovative solution. We are proud to present the 10,000 pounds’ prize money for this research project.”

The Water Research Prize is Based on the WAF Manifesto

The Water Research Prize, which GROHE and WAF use to support the PCUP team’s existing research, is based on the WAF Manifesto published last year. It describes the most important challenges for architects within the next ten years. Proper handling of water is the top priority. Other categories include topics such as the aging of society and health, climate, energy and carbon, ethics and values, power and justice, smart cities, building technologies, recycling and virtual worlds.

Better Understanding of the Relationship Between Water and the Built Environment

"At GROHE, we want to contribute to a better understanding of how water relates to its built environment. As such, we're more than happy to support an architectural award that honours relevant research initiatives," said Christopher Barger, Senior Vice President of Global Projects at GROHE. "I would like to thank the students of PCUP for bringing this specific water-related issue in the Amazon Rainforest to our attention. In addition, I want to congratulate them on the innovative solution that they have developed for this problem."

Architectural Awards in Over 30 Categories at the World's Largest Competition

In addition to other Manifesto-related awards, the WAF honoured numerous architecture awards throughout the three festival days. During the gala dinner on 30 November, GROHE CEO Michael Rauterkus presented the GROHE-sponsored "World Building of the Year Award" to WOHA Architects from Singapore (for the design of the building Kampung Admiralty). Other GROHE-sponsored awards went to SeARCH, the Netherlands, (Hotel Jakarta, Category Hotel and Leisure), Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, UK (Weston Street, Category Small Scale Housing), SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS, India (The Street, Category Large Scale Housing) and Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, Mexico (Amelia Tulum, Residential Future Project). In 2018, a total of more than 500 projects from over 50 countries have been shortlisted for awards in more than 30 categories. During the event the finalists presented live to the panel of international jury across three days of live judging. With this, the WAF is the world's largest architecture competition.

Ideal Platform to Better Understand the Needs of Architects

“GROHE has partnered right from the beginning with the World Architecture Festival,” said Michael Seum. “For us, this is the ideal event to reach out to architects and building planners. The aim is to better understand where we can assist architects in their work.” Many GROHE products, which architects often incorporate in buildings, were on display to be experienced first-hand at the GROHE booth of the WAF.

