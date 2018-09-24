Sterling Bank Transforms Internal Service Desk with Freshworks

news

Freshworks Inc. (https://www.Freshworks.com/), a leading US-based provider of cloud-based business software, recently announced its partnership with Nigeria’s prestigious Sterling Bank Plc (http://www.SterlingBankng.com) as a client.

Being a technology pioneer in Nigeria, Sterling Bank realized the importance of upgrading its current IT service desk to a modern, robust, cloud-based platform to empower its employees and also enhance the business efficiency of its technology teams. The 2014 CIO imperative pushed the Bank to align with industry best practices and comply with the CBN IT roadmap for financial institutions in Nigeria. The Bank found its current IT platform incapable of fulfilling some of the critical requirements stipulated by the ISO 20000-1 standard. The legacy platform was also insufficient in supporting some of the bank’s strategic goals around digitization and implementing IT as a Service (ITaaS).

After a successful proof-of-concept of Freshservice, Freshworks’ flagship IT service desk solution, Sterling Bank transitioned to the modern, efficient, ITIL-aligned service desk to power its technology teams to realize strategic organizational goals while improving operational productivity and overall business efficiency.

“Africa is a very strategic market for Freshworks,” said Arihant Jain, Director for Middle East & Africa, Freshworks. “The opening of this new market is an important milestone for us, as it demonstrates our expanding commitment to Africa and further strengthens Freshworks’ position as a leading provider of business software. The combination of our industry-leading software solutions along with an already strong customer base in the region will allow us to partner with more African businesses as every company in this region is looking for innovative solutions to improve their customer and employee experience.”

With focused plans to expand into the African market, Freshworks is increasing its commitments to the region with additional investments in marketing, sales and partnerships to better serve the growing customer base.

“We were very impressed with the way Freshworks presented its service desk features, backed with business benefits from an end-user point of view. At the end of the POC, we realized that Freshservice was a perfect fit to meet all our organizational needs and goals. We are delighted to be partnering with a market-winning platform to modernize our internal processes and enable us to derive the most value from this tool“ - Olayinka Oni, Chief Information Officer, Sterling Bank.

About Freshworks:

Freshworks (https://www.Freshworks.com/) provides organizations of all sizes with SaaS solutions that make it easy for customer support, sales and marketing professionals to communicate effectively with customers for better service while also collaborating with team members to resolve customer issues. The company’s products include Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshchat and Freshmarketer. Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc., is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India. Freshworks’ headquarters are located in San Bruno, Calif., with global offices in India, UK, Australia and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite is widely used by over 150,000 businesses around the world including the NHS, Honda, Rightmove, Hugo Boss, Citizens Advice, Toshiba and Cisco.

About Sterling Bank:

Sterling Bank Plc (http://www.SterlingBankng.com) is a full service national commercial bank in Nigeria. In over 50 years of operations, Sterling Bank (formerly NAL Bank) has evolved from the nation’s pre-eminent investment banking institution to a fully-fledged commercial bank; and completed a merger with 4 other banks – Indo-Nigeria Merchant Bank, Magnum Trust Bank, NBM Bank and Trust Bank of Africa – as part of the 2006 consolidation of the Nigerian banking industry. For more information on Sterling Bank, please visit http://www.SterlingBankng.com.