Statistics South Africa to Release Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q3, 2018

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the results of the Gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter of 2018, at a media briefing to be held on Tuesday, 4 December 2018.

The details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date : Tuesday, 4 December 2018

Lock-up : 11H00

Embargo: 11H30

Venue : Tshedimosetso House, Cnr. Francis Baard & Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

(NB! There will be a video link to Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town.)

RSVP:

Oteng Makgotlwe Tel: 012 406 3407 Cell: 066 481 2015 Email:

Gift Madiega Tel: 012 406 3403 Cell: 073 2481 083 Email:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Statistics South Africa.
