Statistics South Africa to release Economic Empowerment, 2001–2017 Gender series VII report

Statistics South Africa will release the Economic empowerment, 2001–2017 Gender series report at a media briefing to be held on Thursday, 27 September 2018 in Pretoria. The report provides a snapshot and identifies trends in economic empowerment from a gender perspective for the period 2001 to 2017. It also assesses progress made towards gender equality during this time period.

The media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, 27 September 2018

Time: 12H00

Venue: Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard & Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

(NB! There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town