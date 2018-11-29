Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Madagascar

news

The Secretary-General takes note of yesterday’s announcement of the final results of the first round of the Presidential election held in Madagascar on 7 November. He commends the people of Madagascar for having peacefully expressed their constitutional right to vote, as well as the Malagasy institutions, in particular the National Independent Electoral Commission and the High Constitutional Court (HCC), for their leadership and professionalism throughout the electoral process. He also welcomes the role of the Malagasy Government in ensuring an environment conducive to the holding of the poll.

The Secretary-General appeals to all stakeholders to exercise restraint in the lead up to the run-off election on 19 December and remains confident that any potential disputes related to the electoral process will be addressed peacefully through the appropriate legal channels.

The Secretary-General will continue to follow the next steps of the electoral process through his Special Adviser, Mr. Abdoulaye Bathily, who is working in close coordination with the African Union and the Southern African Development Community Special Envoys. The United Nations, through the Country Team, will continue to support the people of Madagascar in the consolidation of democracy and sustainable development.