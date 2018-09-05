Pulse.ng logo
Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) to meet South African Police Service (SAPS) on High Profile Investigations

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will meet soon with the South African Police Service (Saps) to hear their side on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigations currently underway. Scopa would also like to hear how Saps is dealing with members implicated in these investigations.

Scopa today received a report from Ipid on its current investigations, with special reference to Forensic Data Analysts (FDA).

Scopa met with Ipid to follow up on meetings the committee has held with the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) and the Saps, in which the procurement processes at Sita and links to the FDA, General Khomotso Phahlane and other police officials were discussed. These processes are being investigated by Ipid and it is important for Scopa to receive an update on progress with the investigation.

The committee has also noted the defects in the Ipid legislation, and the Saps and the Intelligence Oversight Acts, which require amendments to allow Ipid to do its work expeditiously.

