Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) finalises hearings with Water and Sanitation Department and Water Trading Entity

Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) finalises hearings with Water and Sanitation Department and Water Trading Entity

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) today concluded the hearings with the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Water Trading Entity (WTE) on irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, accruals, payables, deviations, expansions, internal controls and leadership in the department.

Scopa has told the department to sort out its organogram, particularly since the current organogram that the department is implementing was not approved by the Department of Public Service and Administration. The committee wants the department to stick to the approved organogram and not create new positions because that will have an impact on the budget allocated for compensation of employees.

Also, the committee wants the department to strengthen its internal controls and implement the recommendations of internal audit and audit committee on internal controls and risks in the department and WTE.

The committee has emphasized the importance of stabilizing the top management of the department. Currently the department has an acting Director-General, Acting Chief Financial Officer and three Deputy Directors-General currently undergoing disciplinary processes. According to the organogram of the department there should only be nine DDGs and yet the department has eleven with some without portfolios. The committee has requested the department to prioritise the appointment of the chief director of supply chain management since that person was moved to fill the position of chief director transformation. The committee has also criticized this practice on moving staff around the department without proper human resources practices as if this is a private company that is not governed by legislation.

The committee told the department that it is important for employees to do what is right and lawful irrespective of who the minister is, in order to help the people of South Africa.

