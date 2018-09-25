Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

South Sudanese surgeon wins UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award

APO South Sudanese surgeon wins UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) play

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Download logo

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, would like to inform that South Sudanese surgeon Dr. Evan Atar Adaha, as the organization’s 2018 Nansen Refugee Award winner. This annual award, which honors an individual who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help people forcibly displaced from their homes.

For 20 years, Dr. Atar has been committed to providing medical services to people forced to flee conflict and persecution in Sudan and South Sudan, as well as to the communities that welcome them. Based in Bunj, in north-eastern South Sudan, Dr. Atar runs the only functional hospital, serving more than 200,000 people. These include 144,000 refugees from Sudan’s Blue Nile State and the local Maban County population of about 53,000.

His team at Maban hospital carries out an average of 58 operations per week in difficult conditions with limited bed space, supplies and equipment. The hospital serves as a maternity hospital, as well as treating diseases like HIV and TB, and operates on a 24-hour basis.

For Dr. Atar, running the hospital is more than just a job- it’s a calling. His wife and four children live in neighboring Kenya, and he only sees them a few times per year. But every day he is reminded that the personal sacrifices he makes are small compared to saving the lives of displaced people who have nowhere else to turn.

Media materials including photos and b-roll video are available at the following link: http://www.unhcr.org/media-nansen-refugee-award-2018

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO UNITEL chair woman says “It is one of our many advocacy to fight and...bullet
2 APO Winners for Africa’s Top Real Estate Developments announced at The...bullet
3 APO Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Dr....bullet

APO

UN Women
APO Global winners of "SDGs and Her" Competition celebrated at New York event
MTN Uganda
APO MTN Uganda and Mastercard diversify Mobile Money services in Uganda
Internet Society (ISOC)
APO Internet Society Partners with Facebook to Expand Internet Connectivity in Africa
United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)
APO The African Union and UNAIDS, as chair of the H6 partnership, join forces to tackle sexual and violence and health in humanitarian crises
X
Advertisement