South Sudan: Aid agencies appeal for $1.5 billion to reach 5.7 million people with life-saving assistance

The humanitarian community in South Sudan has today launched an appeal for US$1.5 billion to provide urgent and life-saving assistance to 5.7 million people affected by conflict, hunger and displacement.



Alain Noudéhou, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, said: “As we prepare to enter 2019, South Sudan remains in the grip of a serious humanitarian crisis. The cumulative effects of years of conflict and violence against civilians has destroyed people’s homes and livelihoods.



“It is with this in mind that today I am calling for $1.5 billion to give assistance and protection to 5.7 million people who have been affected by the conflict in South Sudan and are the most in need.”



While the intensity of conflict has reduced recently people will continue to experience the impacts of the conflict through 2019. Hunger, malnutrition and the safety of civilians continue to escalate.



Protecting women and girls is central to the response plan in 2019. Mr. Noudéhou said: “Sexual violence continues to be a major problem in South Sudan. We must keep protection at the centre of everything we do. The compelling need for all organizations to act together to prevent and respond to gender-based violence is critical. People who committed these crimes should also be held accountable.”



Despite challenges, such as access to people in need, the humanitarian operation in South Sudan continues to reach millions of people with aid. More than 4.7 million people have been assisted with food, health, water and sanitation, education, livelihoods, nutrition as well as critical protection services since the beginning of the year.



Mr. Noudéhou thanked South Sudan’s donors, who contributed over $1 billion to the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan. He also commended the Government and opposition on their signing of a new peace deal.



“With the recent signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan – the call for peace has got louder and louder. There is now great expectation that the agreement will pave a way towards a peaceful and prosperous country,” Mr. Noudéhou said.



“The effective implementation of the plan will require a peaceful environment where humanitarian organisations have consistent, unimpeded and safe access to the people in need,” he added.



One hundred and eighty-three aid organizations including 105 local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) 67 international NGOs and 11 United Nations organizations aim to implement projects under the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan.