Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

South Africa: Warning About Fake Minister Mkhize Facebook Account

APO South Africa: Warning About Fake Minister Mkhize Facebook Account

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs, Republic of South Africa play

Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs, Republic of South Africa

Download logo

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) wishes to alert social media users and the public about the existence of fake and fraudulent facebook accounts under the name of COGTA Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Ministry condemns this fraudulent and mischievous use of the Minister’s profile, name and photographs.

Dr Mkhize does not have a personal Facebook account.

The Minister is reachable on social media through his twitter account: @DrZweliMkhize or through the CoGTA social media platforms - @NationalCoGTA (Twitter) and National CoGTA (Facebook).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs, Republic of South Africa.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO President Ramaphosa to brief National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on...bullet
2 APO Blockbank Announces Key Banking Partner during ICObullet
3 APO APO Group launches enhanced press release monitoring service for...bullet

APO

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
APO United Nations supports member States to align national development plans with Sustainable Development Goals
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO National Prosecution Authority (NPA) Hosts International Conference of Prosecutors Focusing on Prosecutorial Independence
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO South Africa: Police Committee to Receive Annual Crime Statistics
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO South Africa: "Science, Technology and Innovation Enabling Sustainable and Inclusive Development in a Changing World", is The Vision for The New Draft White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation