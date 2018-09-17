Pulse.ng logo
South Africa : Taking Parliament to the People Media Networking Session in Rosebank today

  Published:
The Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Ms Thandi Modise, invites members of the media to a networking session on Taking Parliament to the People which will be held in the City of Johannesburg today.

Permanent delegates to the NCOP are, this week, engaging on a preliminary visit to the Gauteng Province to gather information on the impact of migration on service delivery in preparation for the main Taking Parliament to the People programme expected to take place in November.

This flagship programme of the NCOP brings together all three levels of government in one place to meet face to face with locals to identify challenges and find solutions. The visit is from 17 to 21 September and will be held under the theme: “Impact of migration- Deepening cooperative governance for accelerated service delivery and development.”

The multidisciplinary delegation of the NCOP, which will be divided into eight groups, will visit sites related to the theme in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Johannesburg Metro, Tshwane Metro, and the West Rand District Municipality.

The Media Networking will be held as follows:

Date: Today, Monday, 17 September 2018

Time: 17h30 for 18h00

Venue: Hyatt Regency Hotel, 191 Oxford Road, Rosebank, Johannesburg

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
