APO South Africa: Minister Masutha to brief media on the coming into effect of the legal practice Act of 2014 and the election process for legal practice council

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Advocate Michael Masutha will, together with the National Forum on the Legal Profession, brief the media on the implementation of the Legal Practice Act of 2014. The implementation of the Act will bring into operation a single unified statutory Legal Practice Council that will regulate all legal practitioners, candidate legal practitioners and juristic entities for the first time in the history of South Africa.

Minister Masutha will outline the election process that will be followed for the first Legal Practice Council. In terms of the legislation, the Council will be constituted following a nomination and election process as per regulations approved by Parliament on 29 August 2018.

The briefing will also provide a platform for the National Forum on the Legal Profession to report on the progress it has made since inception.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date : Tuesday, 04 September 2018

Time : 09h00am

Venue: Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard & Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

