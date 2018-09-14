Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee Resolves to Discuss Report on Land Submissions next week

APO South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee Resolves to Discuss Report on Land Submissions next week

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) today resolved to discuss the report of the service provider regarding the hundreds of written submissions that were made regarding a possible amendment of section 25 of the Constitution, as well as from Parliament, on the public hearings in all provinces and oral presentations.

Mr Lewis Nzimande, the Co-Chairperson of the committee, said the meeting was meant to receive a report from the service provider today but that report was not completed and therefore it could not be served before the committee. “The draft report of the public hearings and the report on oral submissions were tabled in the committee. Noted, but not discussed.”

The committee also took a tour of the venue where the hard copies of the hundreds of thousands of written submissions are being kept at Parliament.

The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses is necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and also to propose constitutional amendments where necessary. The committee has already held hearings in all the country’s nine provinces.

The committee also resolved to adopt its programme at its meeting next week, as the two reports will determine the way forward and the necessary time frames.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO Africa: Update on the Western Cape water situationbullet
2 APO Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International...bullet
3 APO How Djibouti like Zambia is about to loose its port to Chinabullet

APO

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO South Africa: Committee Calls for Vibrancy of Social Development Projects
GROHE
APO The Right Mix for Every Shower Experience: Thanks to GROHE's New Shower System Euphoria SmartControl
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO African Development Bank boosts Cameroon livestock and fish farming with €84 million loan
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO African Development Bank releases new tool to assess resilience and fragility in countries