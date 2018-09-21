Pulse.ng logo
South Africa: Invitation for Public Submissions on Draft Integrated Resource Plan

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

The Portfolio Committee on Energy invites interested individuals and stakeholders to submit written comments on the Draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2018.

The National Development Plan (NDP) identifies the need for South Africa to invest in a strong network of economic infrastructure designed to support the country’s medium, and long-term economic and social objectives.

Energy infrastructure is a critical component that underpins economic activity and growth across the country. It needs to be robust and extensive enough to meet industrial, commercial and household needs.

The first IRP for South Africa was promulgated in March 2011. It was indicated at the time that the IRP should be a living plan which will be frequently revised by the Department of Energy (DoE).

The closing date for submissions is 5 October 2018.

