APO South Africa hosts The International Association of Prosecutors’ Conference, 9-14 September 2018

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

South Africa will from 9 – 14 September 2018 host the annual International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg under the theme: “Prosecutorial Independence – the Cornerstone of Justice to Society”.

Senior prosecutors, Heads of Prosecuting agencies and Ministers of Justice from around the world will exchange experiences on prosecutorial independence, including new developments, legal challenges and solutions.

The IAP assists prosecutors across the world in the fight against crime, upholding human rights and the rule of law.

Media are invited as follows:

Day One: Opening Address

Date: Monday, 10 September 2018

Time: 09h00 – 10h00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg - Plenary Hall

Day Two: Closing Address

Date: Thursday, 13 September 2018

Time: 15h15 - 15h45

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg – Plenary Hall

RSVP and Enquiries:

Luvuyo Mfaku (NPA Spokesperson)

082 378 6199

lmfaku@npa.gov.za

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
