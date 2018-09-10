South Africa: Happening at Parliament this Week

news

On Tuesday, as part of the centenary commemoration of the birthdays of former President Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Mrs Albertina Sisulu, President Cyril Ramaphosa, National Assembly Speaker Ms Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Ms Thandi Modise are launching several booklets celebrating the Constitution. This is scheduled for after the House plenary sittings.

The President answers questions for oral reply at the National Council of Provinces plenary sitting on Tuesday. President Ramaphosa’s oral question session in the House this week follows Deputy President David Mabuza oral question session there last Thursday. These oral question and answer sessions are one of the ways in which Parliament scrutinises and exercises oversight over executive action.

At the National Assembly plenary sitting on Tuesday, the first of three debates on matters of national public importance is scheduled to feature. Mr Floyd Shivambu of the Economic Freedom Fighters requested this debate on: “The plight of Fees Must Fall activists”. The other two debates – scheduled for the plenary sitting on Wednesday – are: “Ideas for economic revival following recession”, which Leader of the Opposition Mr Mmusi Mainane requested, and the: “Escalating fuel price”, which Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa of the Inkatha Freedom Party requested.

Debates are also scheduled for National Council of Provinces plenary sittings on Wednesday and Thursday. The debate scheduled for Wednesday is on: “The inadequate funding and low salaries paid by government of South Africa to Grade R teachers, especially in the Province of KwaZulu Natal”. The debate scheduled for Thursday’s plenary sitting of the House is on Heritage Month: “Preserving cultural heritage for future generations”.

Also scheduled for consideration at National Assembly plenary sittings this week are three Bills and approval of the agreement establishing a Tripartite Free Trade Area among the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa), the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The Bills are the National Environmental Management Laws Amendment Bill, the Defence Amendment Bill and the Copyright Amendment Bill (permission to inquire into amending other provisions of the Copyright Act of 1978.

Bills and legislative issues scheduled to feature at parliamentary committee meetings this week are the Banks Amendment Bill, Competition Amendment Bill, Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill, Films and Publication Bill, Ikamva National e-Skills Institute Bill, National Environmental Management Laws Amendment Bill, National Land Transport Amendment Bill, National Minimum Wage Regulations, National Qualifications Framework Amendment Bill, Plant Breeders’ Rights Bill, Plant Improvement Bill, Review of section 25 of the Constitution and the Small Enterprise Ombud Service Bill.

Quarterly and performance reports of government departments and entities and public interest issues are also scheduled to feature.

Committee meetings from Tuesday to Friday include:

Portfolio Committee on Police: South African Police Service briefing on Annual Crime Statistics – Tuesday

Select Committee on Economic and Business Development: Public hearings on the National Land Transport Amendment Bill – Tuesday

Portfolio Committee on Economic Development: Minister of Economic Development’s responses to issues raised at public hearings on the Competition Amendment Bill – Tuesday

Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Consideration of National Council of Provinces’ amendments to the Plant Improvement Bill and the Plant Breeders’ Rights Bill; Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries briefing on the Fetsa Tlala Food Production Initiative and state of readiness for 2018/19 planting season – Tuesday

Constitutional Review Committee: Service Providers presentation of report on written submissions; consideration of draft reports on public hearings in the provinces and oral presentations about possible review of section 25 of the Constitution – Wednesday

Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources: Department of Mineral Resources briefing on 1st Quarterly Report; allegations on state capture process – Wednesday

Portfolio Committee on Police: Independent Police Investigative Directorate briefing on 1st Quarterly Report; briefing on high-profile cases – Wednesday

Select Committee on Communications and Public Enterprises: Public hearings and deliberations on the Films and Publication Bill – Wednesday

Standing Committee on Finance: Stakeholder responses to the VAT panel report; National Treasury and SARS responses to submissions received for the draft Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill and the draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill – Wednesday

Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament: Parliament’s Draft 2019/20 Budget and Annual Performance Plan: analyses – Wednesday, 12.30 to 14.00

Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament: Parliament’s Draft 2019/20 Budget and Annual Performance Plan: briefing by the Acting Secretary to Parliament – Wednesday, 17.30 to 19.30

Portfolio Committee on Basic Education: Department of Basic Education briefing on examination readiness 2018 – Thursday

Committee on the Auditor-General: High Level Panel recommendations in relation to the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) and analyses by the Committee’s content adviser and researchers; adoption of the Committee’s report on AGSA-related recommendations of the High Level Panel on the Assessment of Key Legislation – Friday